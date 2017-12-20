Home
More OTM Reax: A local conservative applauds GOP tax plan

WKOK Staff | December 20, 2017 |

SUNBURY – More comments today about the GOP tax plan…Billy Allred, a Republican Committee member in Union County, applauded the soon to be new law while he was on WKOK’s On The Mark program Wednesday morning.

 

During the show Allred said, for a plan that’s so disliked, he’s having a hard time finding its detractors, “Most of the things that the Democrats were complaining about in the bill have been taken out.”

 

“We had a news report at the top of the show that was talking about this being the most unpopular tax reduction in history; I can’t find anyone that doesn’t like it,” he said.  You can hear the full discussion about the tax plan on Wednesday’s On The Mark program at WKOK.com.

