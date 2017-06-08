More on the shooting in northeastern PA

TUNKHANNOCK – AP reports that it was a supermarket employee who brought two guns to work overnight Thursday and fatally shot three fellow employees before turning the gun on himself, according to State Police. Troopers from the Tunkhannock barracks in northeastern Pennsylvania haven’t immediately explain why 24-year-old Randy Stair, of Dallas, shot the others and himself in a Weis Market shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday.

Dennis Curtin, spokesperson for Weis Markets issued a statement shortly after the incident saying, “We are deeply saddened by the events of this morning. The safety of our associates, our customers, and the surrounding community is our top priority.”

