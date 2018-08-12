More on priest grand jury report: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/12/18

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The bishop of Pittsburgh’s Roman Catholic diocese said a few priests named in a soon-to-be-released grand jury report on clergy sex abuse are still in ministry because the diocese determined allegations against them were unsubstantiated. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Bishop David Zubik reiterated to reporters Friday that “there is no priest or deacon in an assignment today against whom there was a substantiated allegation of child sexual abuse.”

Zubik said after the report’s release he would meet with parishioners whose priests may have been named in it to explain why the diocese’s own review did not substantiate any allegations. Zubik spoke Friday with the Post-Gazette and KDKA-TV at a taping of the weekly current-events program KDPG Sunday Edition. The state Supreme Court disclosed recently that the grand jury had identified more than 300 “predator priests” in the six dioceses that were investigated: Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton. Together, those dioceses minister to more than 1.7 million Catholics.

The release of the nearly 900-page report has been held up by challenges by some priests and former priests. The court ruled that a version with some names blacked out can be made public soon. The Harrisburg Diocese has identified 71 priests and other members of the church who had been accused of child sex abuse and the Erie Diocese released its own findings on clergy abuse in April. Zubik, who has been bishop for 11 years, earlier vowed to release the names of any members of his clergy named in the report, which he called “a sad and tragic description of events that occurred within the Church.” Previous investigations found widespread sexual abuse by priests in the state’s two other dioceses: Philadelphia and Altoona-Johnstown.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania plans to restore general assistance cash payments this fall for poor or disabled Pennsylvanians following a state Supreme Court decision. The Department of Human Services said Friday it’s updating internal systems and training employees in how to determine eligibility and process benefits. The agency will post information at county assistance offices, and people can also call a helpline at 800-692-7462. Applications will be accepted online or through county offices.

The high court last month unanimously struck down a 2012 law ending state cash welfare benefits, ruling lawmakers violated constitutional requirements that bills be considered in each chamber for at least three session days before being voted out. When the program ended, it had been distributing about $150 million a year, typically in $205-a-month cash payments, to some 60,000 people.

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Vehicles stranded in a large sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania outlet mall have been removed with the help of a crane. At least six vehicles were engulfed by the sinkhole that opened at Tanger Outlets just east of the city of Lancaster at about 4:45 p.m. Friday.

A worker tethered to a tower ladder from Lafayette Fire Company climbed into the sinkhole and connected the cars to the crane. All vehicles had been removed by about 1:15 a.m. Saturday. A fence has been set up closing off the area around the sinkhole. A woman was reportedly in one of the vehicles when the sinkhole opened, but no injuries were reported. Lancaster is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Philadelphia.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A judge has rejected a proposed plea deal in the case of a high school girls’ assistant basketball coach in central Pennsylvania accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old female student and basketball player. Twenty-four-year-old Aignee Freeland was scheduled to plead guilty Thursday in York County to corruption of a minor, requiring her to register as a sex offender for 15 years. But Judge Gregory Snyder said he didn’t think the deal was appropriate given the charges.

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump has one word to describe former White House staffer and fellow reality-TV star Omarosa Manigault Newman: “Lowlife.” Manigault Newman claims in an upcoming book, “Unhinged,” that Trump used racial slurs on the set of his reality show “The Apprentice.” She also says she later concluded that he is a racist and a bigot.

On Saturday, reporters asked Trump during an event at his golf club in New Jersey if he felt betrayed by Manigault Newman. He responded: “Lowlife. She’s a lowlife.” Manigault Newman was a contestant on Trump’s “The Apprentice” reality show and later served as a senior adviser to the president. In the book, she paints Trump as scattered, self-absorbed, misogynistic and insecure. The book is set for release Tuesday. The White House has already slammed it as “riddled with lies and false accusations.”

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Men in a wealthy Washington suburb have been receiving letters threatening to expose their dark secrets to their wives. The problem, The Washington Post reports , is some of these men don’t even have wives. The letters are part of a growing scam that tries to extort people for Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that’s hard to track.

FBI Washington Field Office spokesman Andrew Ames says these scammers tend to flood high-income neighborhoods, trying to fool at least one person. Jeff Strohl says he received a Nashville-postmarked letter from “GreySquare15” demanding a Bitcoin “confidentiality fee” worth $15,750. After his initial shock, he figured it was a scam. He posted about it on a community listserv to find he was far from the only Chevy Chase resident to receive such letters.

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (AP) — State wildlife officers have seized three king cobras among the more than 300 reptiles kept in a New York home. The Department of Environmental Conservation says officers obtained a warrant Thursday morning to search a home in the town of Allegany, on the Pennsylvania border 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo.

Officers say inside they found three king cobras, six venomous Gila monsters and seven species of turtles kept in enclosures throughout the home, located near St. Bonaventure University. DEC officials say several zoos and wildlife conservation groups have offered to care for the reptiles. It’s illegal in New York state to own venomous snakes. Officials say the man living at the house faces charges. Native to Asia, king cobras are one of the deadliest snakes in the world and can grow up to 18 feet (5.5 meters).

STOUGHTON, Mass. (AP) — Woah, it’s a boa! One Massachusetts resident popped their car hood to check fluids to find a boa constrictor staring right back. The Stoughton Police Department says a local resident called their office Saturday morning after finding the snake. The animal was safely captured by Animal Control Officers who responded to the scene. No one was injured.

The department joked on Facebook that brave officers “without having ever gone to snake charming school,” headed out to capture this “fire-breathing dragon.” Animal control will keep custody of the snake for the time being. There is no information about how the boa constrictor managed to get under the car hood. A boa constrictor can reach lengths between 3 feet and 13 feet long.

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego at 3:05 p.m. on WKOK

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final St. Louis 8 Kansas City 3 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final Boston 5 Baltimore 0 Final N-Y Yankees 5 Texas 3 Final Tampa Bay 3 Toronto 1 Final Minnesota 4 Detroit 3 Final Boston 6 Baltimore 4 Final Seattle 3 Houston 2 Final Cleveland 3 Chi White Sox 1 Final Oakland 7 L-A Angels 0 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Washington 9 Chi Cubs 4 Final Cincinnati 6 Arizona 3 Final Miami 4 N-Y Mets 3, 11 Innings Final Milwaukee 4 Atlanta 2 Final Colorado 3 L-A Dodgers 2 Final Philadelphia 5 San Diego 1 Final Pittsburgh 4 San Francisco 0 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Final Atlanta 92 Dallas 82 Final Las Vegas 92 Indiana 74 ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Minnesota 42 Denver 28 Final Arizona 24 L.A. Chargers 17 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Final Philadelphia 3 New England 2 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE St. Louis at Kansas City 2:15 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Texas at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Boston at Baltimore 1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto 1:07 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston 2:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m. Oakland at L-A Angels 4:07 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE N-Y Mets at Miami 1:10 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati 1:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta 1:35 p.m. L-A Dodgers at Colorado 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Diego 3:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Francisco 4:05 p.m. Washington at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m. ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION Atlanta at N-Y Liberty 2:30 p.m. Chicago at Connecticut 3:00 p.m. Dallas at Washington 3:00 p.m. L.A. Sparks at Phoenix 7:00 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota 7:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON Final Minnesota 42 Denver 28 Final Arizona 24 L.A. Chargers 17 ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER Dallas at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

