More mosquito spraying scheduled for The Valley

SUNBURY — The Northumberland and Union County West Nile Program may be spraying for mosquitoes today.

In Northumberland County they will be focusing on parts of West Chillisquaque Township, and in Union County they will be spraying in Lewisburg Borough, Kelly Township and East Buffalo Township.

Their goal is to help control the adult mosquito population and prevent the spread of West Nile Virus. They say they’ll decide today if they proceed with spraying depending up weather and additional mosquito studies.

In a statement, the local conservation district says, if they spray, it will be delivered by using truck mounted equipment , and will use DeltaGard, a pesticide they say is safe for animals, the environment and humans.

DEP recently said there were mosquitoes with West Nile Virus in the township, as well as in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. The West Nile virus can cause West Nile encephalitis in humans.

According to the PA Department of Health, so far in 2017 West Nile Virus has been detected in nearly 40 counties, most notably Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Union. The spraying is weather permitting. (Christopher Elio)