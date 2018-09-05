More mold found in Selinsgrove Middle School

SELINSGROVE – More mold has been found in a Selinsgrove Area School District building. More mold was found today at Selinsgrove Middle School in the band room, Principal John Bohle tells WKOK. Bohle says the mold was found this morning and that area has been closed off. Meanwhile, work continues on removing mold from the school’s auditorium that was discovered before the school year began.

This comes a day after students and staff were evacuated from Selinsgrove Intermediate School due to mold. In an update on the district website, school officials say mold was found in a majority of first floor classrooms and a couple second floor classrooms. Superintendent Chad Cohrs says the remediation company is expected to begin cleaning tomorrow. Cleaning is expected to last into the middle of next week.