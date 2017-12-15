 More meth-making materials found in Sunbury

SUNBURY – Meth-making materials were found again in Sunbury. The Daily Item reports Sunbury police were called to 408 Market Street around 1 a.m. When officers arrived they found two people on the roof of the building and they had methamphetamine manufacturing materials.

Officers summoned the State Police Clandestine Laboratory team. State troopers arrived around 3 a.m. and concluded the investigation by 6 a.m. Police told the paper, the two people found are being questioned and charges are pending.

It’s the second time this week meth was at the center of police activity, earlier this week a suspected meth lab was found in Selinsgrove.