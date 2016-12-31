More mall stores are closing

SELINSGROVE – More stores at the Susquehanna Valley Mall are closing. The Daily Item reports Sprint, Things Remembered and Schuylkill Valley Sports are closing their doors. Earlier this month, Limitless Mobile and Courtyard Theatre closed.

Despite multiple Kmart and Sears stores closing across the country, the Sears store at the Susquehanna Valley Mall will remain open along with the Kmart in Shamokin Dam. Aeropostale at the mall is temporarily closing and will reopen in January. In recent years, stores including the Gap, Deb Store, Hollister and Radio Shack have closed at the mall. (Ali Stevens)