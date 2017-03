SUNBURY – JCPenney closed their doors at the Susquehanna Valley Mall in January of 2015 and now two more stores in the region will close. JCPenney announced today they are closing 138 stores across the country, including the store at the Columbia Mall in Bloomsburg and the Lycoming Mall in Pennsdale.

The closures were announced as an effort to “advance sustainable growth and long term profitability.” Approximately 5,000 positions nationwide will be impacted by the store closures. (Ali Stevens)