More high school musicals this weekend in the Valley
SUNBURY—Spring musical season continues this weekend with many Valley high schools presenting their take on classic musicals. Here is a list of schools hitting the stage this weekend:
- Loyalsock Township presents Nine to Five Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.
- Mifflinburg presents Kiss Me Kate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 pm.
- Mount Carmel presents Fiddler on The Roof Friday and Saturday, all at 7:30 pm.
- South Williamsport presents Foot Loose Friday, Saturday, at 7 pm. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
- Southern Columbia presents Shrek The Musical Friday at 7 pm., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 pm.
|School
|Show
|Dates
|Benton
|Once On This Island
|April 6,7,8
|Columbia County Christian
|Singing in the Rain
|April 19,20,21
|East Lycoming
|Beauty and the Beast
|March 30,31
|Jersey Shore
|Little Shop of Horrors
|April 27,28,29
|Line Mountain
|The Addams Family
|March 22,23,24
|Loyalsock Township
|Nine to Five
|March 16,17,18
|Midd West
|Mary Poppins
|April 12,13,14,15
|Mifflinburg
|Kiss Me Kate
|March 15,16,17
|Millville
|The Addams Family
|March 22,23,24
|Milton
|Once On This Island
|April 12,13,14
|Montgomery
|Into the Woods
|Mount Carmel
|Fiddler on the Roof
|March 16,17
|Muncy
|High School Musical
|March 22,23,24
|Selinsgrove
|The Wizard of Oz
|April 12,13,14
|Shamokin
|Into the Woods
|April 6,7
|Shikellamy
|Ragtime
|April 26,27,28,29
|South Williamsport
|Footloose
|March 16,17,18
|Southern Columbia
|Schrek
|March 16,17,18
|St. John’s Neuman
|You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown
|April 20,21,22
|Sunbury Christian Academy
|Annie
|April 26,27,28,29
|Warrior Run
|Seusical
|March 22,23,24
|Williamsport
|Hunchback of Notre Dame
|April 13,14