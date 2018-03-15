More high school musicals this weekend in the Valley

SUNBURY—Spring musical season continues this weekend with many Valley high schools presenting their take on classic musicals. Here is a list of schools hitting the stage this weekend:

Loyalsock Township presents Nine to Five Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Mifflinburg presents Kiss Me Kate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 pm.

Mount Carmel presents Fiddler on The Roof Friday and Saturday, all at 7:30 pm.

South Williamsport presents Foot Loose Friday, Saturday, at 7 pm. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Southern Columbia presents Shrek The Musical Friday at 7 pm., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 pm.