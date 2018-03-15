Home
More high school musicals this weekend in the Valley

More high school musicals this weekend in the Valley

WKOK Staff | March 15, 2018 |

 

More high school musicals this weekend in the Valley

 

SUNBURY—Spring musical season continues this weekend with many Valley high schools presenting their take on classic musicals. Here is a list of schools hitting the stage this weekend:

 

  • Loyalsock Township presents Nine to Five Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm.

 

  • Mifflinburg presents Kiss Me Kate Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, all at 7 pm.

 

  • Mount Carmel presents Fiddler on The Roof Friday and Saturday, all at 7:30 pm.

 

  • South Williamsport presents Foot Loose Friday, Saturday, at 7 pm. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

 

  • Southern Columbia presents Shrek The Musical Friday at 7 pm., Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday at 2 pm.

 

 

School Show Dates
Benton Once On This Island April 6,7,8
Columbia County Christian Singing in the Rain April 19,20,21
East Lycoming Beauty and the Beast March 30,31
Jersey Shore Little Shop of Horrors April 27,28,29
Line Mountain The Addams Family March 22,23,24
Loyalsock Township Nine to Five March 16,17,18
Midd West Mary Poppins April 12,13,14,15
Mifflinburg Kiss Me Kate March 15,16,17
Millville The Addams Family March 22,23,24
Milton Once On This Island April 12,13,14
Montgomery Into the Woods
Mount Carmel Fiddler on the Roof March 16,17
Muncy High School Musical March 22,23,24
Selinsgrove The Wizard of Oz April 12,13,14
Shamokin Into the Woods April 6,7
Shikellamy Ragtime April 26,27,28,29
South Williamsport Footloose March 16,17,18
Southern Columbia Schrek March 16,17,18
St. John’s Neuman You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown April 20,21,22
Sunbury Christian Academy Annie April 26,27,28,29
Warrior Run Seusical March 22,23,24
Williamsport Hunchback of Notre Dame April 13,14

 

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff