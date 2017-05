MILTON – State police around here say they are going to set up DUI Checkpoints in near future. As a warning, and a deterrent to driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, troopers at Milton say they’ll be out in The Valley over the next several weeks with more checkpoints.

They say in the closing weeks of May, they’ll be conducting DUI checkpoints in Union, Northumberland and Montour counties. Troopers say they’ll release results of the checkpoints in future announcements.