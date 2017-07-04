More drug overdoses in the news, as deadly heroin remains in Valley

DANVILLE – The opioid epidemic is back in the news, as a suspected heroin overdose may have claimed a life in Montour County this week. The death comes as Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, the UPMC Susquehanna system in Lycoming County, other health officials warn of a lethally strong form of heroin has sent dozens of people to emergency rooms.

The Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn reports the body of 29-year-old John Martz Jr. of Danville as a possible overdose of heroin. Lynn tells us in these type of cases—an autopsy and toxicology tests are needed to confirm their suspicions.

In South Williamsport, police and the Lycoming County Coroner’s office are still withholding the name of a Selinsgrove woman who they said died from an apparent drug overdose. That case is still under investigation. The body of that woman was found in a South Williamsport motel.