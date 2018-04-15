More details on Snydertown crash

SUNBURY – State troopers are out with a few more details on last Wednesday’s fatal wreck on the Snydertown Road, but they still aren’t saying why they conducted an air and ground search around the accident scene.

State Police in Stonington say 21-year-old Kaylee Pukiewicz of Shenandoah traveled off the north side of Snydertown Road around 5:40 p.m. and rolled multiple times. Coroner Kelley has ruled the cause of death blunt force trauma to the head and the manner of death as an accident. This investigation continues.

Earlier we told you that an extensive air and ground search took place, but details were vague. The road was closed for several hours.