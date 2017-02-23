More details on former police officer charged with wiretapping

BLOOMSBURG — A police officer who was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill three people is now being charged with wiretapping. State police say 42-year-old Shawn Kuhns of Bloomsburg recorded a telephone conversation between himself and a 44-year-old man from Middleburg, without the man’s knowledge.

Police say they found a minicassette and recorder during an inventory of his police equipment after he was suspended from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police department. He is allegedly heard calling the man August 30th, while working as a patrol officer. Police say the man shares custody of a daughter of Kuhn’s wife. The two apparently had an ongoing child custody dispute.

Kuhns is charged with Interception, Disclosure or Use of a Wire. Kuhns was already facing charges for an incident in January. Police say Kuhns was under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication, when he allegedly threatened three people at his home in Bloomsburg. An internal investigation is underway and Kuhns was suspended by the Buffalo Valley Regional Police. (Ali Stevens)