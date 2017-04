DANVILLE – State police have released more information about a strong armed robbery at a motel near Danville on Wednesday. Troopers say someone took a wallet containing $400 and a cell phone from a room at the Red Roof Inn.

A woman from New York reported the items were stolen by a black male who entered her room. The man was last seen fleeing the area in a silver car, driving towards Danville. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call state police at Milton. (Ali Stevens)