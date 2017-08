LIVERPOOL TWP – It was a man from Liverpool, PA, who died in a weekend traffic accident in Perry County Saturday evening. Newport State Police tell WKOK 52-year-old David Vogelsong of Liverpool suffered fatal injuries after he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

The accident occurred along Fishing Rod Road in Liverpool Township around 9 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle then overturned onto its drivers side. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.