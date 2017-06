SUNBURY — A few more details are out from a house fire Saturday in Sunbury. Fire crews were dispatched to 116 South Awl Street around 9 p.m. Sunbury Fire Chief Russ Wertz tells WKOK, the homeowner and her husband were inside the home at the time of the fire. They got out okay, and no injuries were reported at the scene. A state police fire marshal didn’t find a cause for the fire.