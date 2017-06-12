More details about Sunbury crash

SUNBURY – Stonington state police have released more details from a crash that closed the intersection of Routes 61 and 147 in Sunbury early Monday morning. State troopers say around 2:30 a.m. they received a call from a Sunbury resident about hearing a vehicle started in the driveway. The resident then came to find the car was missing.

Sunbury Police then located the stolen vehicle within the city limits. After Sunbury Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle tried to flee, eventually crashing at the Front and Market Street intersection. Three occupants of the vehicle, including the driver, were injured and taken to Geisinger Medical Center. No police officers were injured. No names have been disclosed by State Police.