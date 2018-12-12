More delays in Sunbury today as flood debris removal continues

PACKER ISLAND – More long traffic delays are expected in Sunbury today. Route 147 will be blocked occasionally on the Priestley Memorial Bridge near Northumberland.

PennDOT says they’ll be flagging traffic as they use heavy equipment to lift flood debris from the front of the bridge piers. Monday, they were 45-minute delays and long traffic lines on Front Street, and Shikellamy Avenue in Sunbury.

PennDOT says the work is part of a multiple bridge flood debris removal project in Montour, Columbia and Northumberland counties. An unannounced project on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge last week led to hour-long delays in Sunbury.