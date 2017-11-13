More delays in Northumberland for utility work on Duke Street

NORTHUMBERLAND—What’s happening this coming week with the Duke Street project in Northumberland? PennDOT says drainage work has been completed on Duke Street between Fifth and Seventh Streets and crews will be paving that section.

Traffic on Duke Street may be controlled by flaggers outside of the road closure between Fifth and Eight Streets for utility work. Overhead utility work will be done between Front and Eighth Streets on Duke Street.

Natural gas lines are still being relocated on Duke Street, but on Front Street gas line relocation is taking place between Prince and Hanover Streets, this week. A detour is still in place around the construction zone. If you would like more information on the project visit penndot.gov/dukestreet. (Sarah Benek)