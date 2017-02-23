More Charges Against a Police Officer Who Allegedly Made Threats

BLOOMSBURG – A police officer now faces more charges after last week’s arrest on three felony counts of obtaining opioids illegally. State Police now charge 42-year-old Shawn Kuhns of Bloomsburg with wiretapping. Kuhns allegedly recorded a telephone conversation between himself and a 44-year-old Middleburg man, without the man’s knowledge.

Police found a minicassette and recorder during an inventory of Kuhn’s police equipment following his suspension from the Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department. Police say he is heard calling the man on August 30th, while he was working as a patrol officer. Police also say the man shares custody of a daughter of Kuhn’s wife and the two apparently had an ongoing child custody dispute.

Kuhns latest charges are for the illegal use of a wire. He has also been charged for being under the influence of alcohol and prescription medication in December, when he allegedly threatened three people at his home in Bloomsburg. Last week, he was charged with additional counts of obtaining opiods illegally. (Ali Stevens)