Morals offenses filed against Montour County man

MONTOUR COUNTY – A 23-year-old Montour County man is charged with the rape of a 12-year-old girl. Papers were filed in the office of District Justice Michael Diehl, indicating that Tyler Trewitz, of Liberty Township, faces two counts each of rape and indecent assault, along with charges of statutory sexual assault, and several other charges.

Trewitz remains jailed in lieu of $150,000 straight bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing June 7, according to a spokeswoman in Magistrate Diehl’s office. The incident allegedly occurred in Dewart, near Watsontown, earlier this year.