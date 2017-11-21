Montour County wreck Monday injures Montgomery man

MAHONING TWP – Police have released information regarding the crash that backed traffic up on Route 54 late Monday morning. 59-year-old Steven Hall of Montgomery had to be extracted from his vehicle. Hall was taken to Geisinger for his injuries and is listed in serious condition.

Police say his vehicle was heavily damaged after he ran into the back of a truck. No one else was injured in the crash. The crash happened on Route 54 west bound at Eyer’s road, and caused traffic to be detoured as clean up and investigation was conducted.