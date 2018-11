DANVILLE – For the first time in seven years, Montour County will see a real estate tax increase. The tax increase was approved during Tuesday’s Montour County Commissioner’s meeting.

The change amounts to about $25 more on a home valued at $100,000. Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren tells us the $8.1 million spending plan comes with a tax hike in part due to state mandates that are not funded. (Matthew James)