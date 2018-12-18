Montour County real estate tax increase made official

DANVILLE – After the final vote Tuesday, Montour County will see a real estate tax increase for the first time in seven years. Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren tells us commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the final budget to include the tax increase. The budget is $8.1 million in expenditures and $8.2 million in revenue. The change amounts to about $25 more on a home valued at $100,000, which is a .251 mill increase. The real estate millage is now 3.6 mills.

Holdren says the increase is part due to state mandates that are not funded. Holdren says county officials are encouraged by the Cooper Township sewer line to increase development on the Route 11 corridor. He says continued development in that area will be critical for future revenue.