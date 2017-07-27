Montour County officials evaluating storm “superlative” response

DANVILLE – Montour County and Danville had a superlative response to the rain Monday, that dumped five inches of rain on the Danville area. Always looking for ways to continue improving flooding response in Montour County, Montour County Commissioner Trevor Finn says they are doing a critique, “We operated the incident. We made sure everybody was safe and that the municipalities had what they needed so to make sure that the emergency was handled appropriately. Then it was over as quickly as it started, and the flood waters receded.”

Finn did note one issue with dispatching emergency crews in a timely manner, as this was the first major incident since the merger of the Montour and Columbia County 911 centers, “Since we’re combining 911 centers, we didn’t actually have dispatchers in the EOC, which is something that’s new to us. So we’re going to have a debrief with the 911 center and Columbia County actually.” The debriefing meeting is expected to take place in August.