Montour County man arrested for having sex with minors

MOORESBURG – In Montour County, a Liberty Township man has been arrested for having sexual contact with several teens. 23-year-old Tyler Trewitz is charged in connection with illegal sex with a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy last year.

State Police say he used Facebook Messenger to contact young boys and was arrested in his home while he was with the 16-year-old. The boy claimed that he and Trewitz had had sex right before police had arrived. Trewitz was charged with a series of sexual assault offenses and corruption of minor.