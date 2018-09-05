UPDATE: Missing person in Danville found safe

Missing person in Danville

UPDATE: State police say they have found Bell safe.

DANVILLE – Police are asking for your help to locate a missing Danville woman. Authorities tell us 20-year-old Alyssa Nicole Bell was last seen at her home on Arch Lane in Liberty Township, Montour County Monday. Milton state police say Bell left in an unknown direction in a 2012 black Toyota Corolla.

Troopers say she could possibly be in Danville, Loyalsock or the Williamsport area. State police also noted it is not like her to not be in contact with family. Anyone with information is asked to call Milton state police. A picture of Bell is posted at WKOK.com.