Montour County I-80 work starts tomorrow

MONTOURSVILLE – A sure sign of spring, a road project on Interstate 80 in Montour County, will resume tomorrow. PennDOT issued a statement Friday saying the 3-year, $30 million project underway between the Danville and Buckhorn exits, resumes this week.

The department says there will be some daytime lane restrictions Monday and Tuesday for westbound motorists starting at mile marker 229. Then starting Wednesday, crews will begin night work there preparing to shift traffic to the shoulder of the road.

The project includes 3.6 miles of reconstruction and bridge work in the eastbound lanes. PennDOT says other advance work will be done in order to maintain two lanes of traffic in each direction during most of the construction. Work began in late 2015 and will be completed in the fall of 2018.