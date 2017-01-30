Montour County farmer killed in tractor accident

MOORESBURG — A Montour County farmer was killed in a tractor accident Thursday night. 62-year-old Kimber Mordan was reportedly pinned between two tractors in a barn on his Liberty Township farm. The Daily Item reports Mordan’s wife discovered her husband just after 10 p.m. Thursday at their farm at 705 Jackson Road near Mooresburg.

Coroner Scott Lynn believes Mordan was starting the two tractors when one slipped into gear and moved forward, pinning him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. (Ali Stevens)