Montour County family homeless after Christmas Day fire

EXCHANGE – Fire gutted a home in Montour County Christmas night and left a family homeless. Montour County Communications tells us, Monday night’s 11:30pm blaze was out of control as crews got on the scene at the home on Gearhart Road.

Other details from the 9-1-1 Columbia/Montour Communication Center, there were no reports of injuries and they tell us the family is staying with relatives. A fire marshal will help investigate the cause of the fire. Crews from Washingtonville, Mahoning Township and Warrior Run volunteer fire companies responded. The Red Cross will help the family today.