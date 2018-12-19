Montour County eliminating current recycling program

DANVILLE – Some Montour County residents will be hit with big changes in the county’s recycling procedures. Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren tells us the county will be eliminating its current single stream recycling program and will now use the more traditional segregated source recycling. Single stream recycling will be terminated January 1.

Holdren says it was something DEP officials talked to county officials about Tuesday morning. From January 1 until a permanent solution is found, residents can pay a private service or drop off their recyclables at a county location.

Holdren says county officials are now working to speak with officials in Cooper, Anthony and Valley Townships to install fenced-in drop off areas at those township buildings. Participants would use a key pass to gain access to the fenced in area.

Holdren says Danville and Mahoning Townships however, will continue offering its recycling services.