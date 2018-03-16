Montour County commissioners seeking addiction treatment grant

DANVILLE – A state grant being sought by the Montour County Commissioners would aid in improving addiction treatment and reducing recidivism in the local jail. If the county can acquire the grant, it would amount to 150 thousand dollars in the first years and another 105 thousand the year after.

Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren says it would provide a needed tool, “The comprehensive program that looks at alternative methods assisting prisoners while their in prison, and subsequent follow up as they end their prison terms and serve their parole periods.”

Holdren says the funds would add part time positions to develop and advance the program. The addiction crisis statewide and nationally has led to a high number of deaths and the board hopes to see that reduced.