Montour County Commissioner lays out readdressing plan

DANVILLE — The first of several public meetings was held Wednesday night to discuss the readdressing project that’s coming up for Montour and Columbia counties. Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren the readdressing project will give every location in Columbia and Montour counties a new address.

He said the project is necessary because of the merging of Columbia and Montour County 911 systems, and they say it will correct inaccuracies and duplication. Holdren assured the crowd in Danville last night that the overriding goal is safety and efficiency.

Chairman Holdren informed the audience of postcards that will be going out to help people establish their new address, with a list of the organizations and agencies that people will need to update once the change has gone into effect.

There are 3 more informational sessions scheduled in the month of May. May 24, at the Anthony Township Municipal Building; May 25 in the First Baptist Church of Danville; and May 31 in St Peter’s United Methodist Church in Riverside. (Christopher Elio)