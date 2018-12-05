Montour County Christmas tree program tradition continues

DANVILLE— For the 68th year, a holiday tradition in Danville is gearing up. The annual Community Christmas Tree program in Danville is seeking applicants this week. Free toys, food, and clothing are distributed to those who register for the program.

Wednesday (December 5) is the deadline to apply. To register, call 570-275-2525. Organizers are asking the public to donate new, unwrapped or gently used items for the cause. They are looking for toys, books, games, and puzzles for kids and adults. In addition, donations of sheets, blankets, towels, winter clothing, gloves, jeans and sweatpants are needed.

Food baskets will also be given so food items are being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at the Danville Borough Ballroom on Mill Street on Tuesday.