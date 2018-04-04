Montour County business receiving money to improve rail track

HARRISBURG— The State Transportation Commission is investing in some additional railroad track in The Valley. In Montour County, a business is benefiting from $32 million spent statewide.

In a news release the transportation commission says U-S Gypsum in the Danville area will be receiving $250,000 to construct approximately 2,000 feet of storage track at their facility. That additional track will accommodate longer unit trains and boost offloading efficiency. The company is a leading manufacturer of building products.

Statewide, the $32 million investment will be used for 27 freight improvement projects throughout Pennsylvania and they say it will also help sustain 400 jobs. Officials say the projects will be funded through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program and the Rail Freight Assistance program.