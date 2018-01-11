Home
Montour County-based team wins 1st place at Farm Show

WKOK Staff | January 11, 2018 |

HARRISBURG  – A highly successful Valley team finished on top again in their category at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Montour County-based Time Warp Sheep to Shawl team took its seventh consecutive and 11th overall first place in the annual competition. The team’s weaver, Elizabeth “Libby” Beiler of Limestone Township, also won the weaver’s award.

 

This year’s theme for the shawl was “Specklemania.” Beiler says the shawl evolves from simple zigzag lines to a diamond pattern, and then a combination of both. Seven teams competed in this year’s competition. (Matt Catrillo)

 

