Monthly food distribution for those in need starts this month

SELINSGROVE – A Valley non-profit and a church are teaming up to attack food insecurity in the area. The Union-Snyder Community Action Agency and Shepherd’s Pie, which consist of volunteers from St. Pius X Catholic Church in Selinsgrove, are teaming up to begin a monthly food distribution.

Emily Mrusko, Development Director at the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency defines the food insecurity problem, “It’s known as a food desert. That means there’s some affordable food options in the community, but that doesn’t necessarily mean its health options for families, especially for kids that are growing. So we are looking more and more into how we can get food into people’s bellies, but good food.”

The first food distribution will take place this Friday, September 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Snyder County East building, located at 713 Bridge Street in Selinsgrove. They will then continue the third Friday of each month.

Debbie Lose, Shepherd’s Pie volunteer says the organization started in the spring and summer of 2015. She says the organization provides frozen meals for their distribution, “We began from a lady that came to our parish from a city, and she had experience finding solutions to food insecurity. From there, we’ve been involved in missions to feed the hungry, and we primarily do that by providing fully cooked, frozen meals that we give away once a month.”

Hear more about the program from a recent WKOK Sunrise interview at WKOK.com.