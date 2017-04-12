Montgomery man in serious condition after crash on Route 54

WATSONTOWN — A Montgomery man is hospitalized in serious condition following a motorcycle crash on Monday night. State police say Kyle LaForme was traveling west on Route 54 in Delaware Township, Northumberland County around 8:30 p.m. when he crashed his motorcycle.

Troopers say LaForme was trying to turn right onto Route 405 and the throttle struck, causing him to lose control of the motorcycle. LaForme was thrown onto the roadway. He was taken to Geisinger Medical Center and remains in serious condition today. (Ali Stevens)