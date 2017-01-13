Montandon man shot and killed in Luzerne County

BENTON — A Montandon man was shot and killed at a home in Luzerne County Wednesday. WNEP reports 40-year-old Brock Earnest was killed in a home on Old Tioga Turnpike near Benton.

40-year-old Keith Williams lives in the home and has been charged with homicide. He’s locked up in the Luzerne County Prison. Court papers say a woman called police around 10:30 p.m. saying her boyfriend shot another man in the stomach. Williams admitted to police that he shot Earnest.

Police say Williams and Earnest were drinking and got into an argument and the fight escalated. Williams reported grabbed his gun and fired, killing Earnest. (Ali Stevens)