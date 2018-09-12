Montandon man charged after assaulting woman

WEST MILTON – A Montandon man is facing charges after assaulting a woman and throwing a boulder on her car. Milton state police say the incident occurred September 1 on High Street in West Milton. Milton troopers say 32-year-old Corey Crabb physically assaulted a 45-year-old female and threw a large rock on the hood and windshield of her car.

Troopers say Crabb was intoxicated and caused public inconvenience by his threatening behavior and loud obscenities. Crabb also tried to enter the residence by force. Crabb faces charges of terroristic threats, strangulation, public drunkenness and other charges. Charges were filed in district court.