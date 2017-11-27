Monroe Twp will discuss safety options on Fisher Road

MONROE TOWNSHIP – Looking to improve safety on a road in Monroe Township, Snyder County. The Monroe Township Supervisors will discuss ways to improve motorists’ safety on Fisher Road at their public meeting, Tuesday night. Art Thomas, Township Engineer spoke to WKOK about what options are on the table, “Other things we are looking at are the addition of Chevron arrow signs at the curve. We are also getting pricing together for center line rumble strips and or the potential of a full roadway width, clustered rumble strip coming down the hill.”

Fisher Road is windy and tree-lined. Despite a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit, there have been at least four accidents in the last 12 months, which has supervisors concerned. Thomas spoke about what has been done to improve the roadway so far, “At the last supervisors meeting in October, we made the recommendation that they cut three trees down that had been scared from prior accidents over the years.”

Thomas says, the township road crew conducted a speed study to validate the 35 mph speed limit on the roadway, and also posted a yellow cautionary ‘curve ahead’ sign with a 25 mph speed limit cautionary sign where Fisher Road breaks off from Park Road. The Township Supervisors will meeting Tuesday at 7pm in the municipal building, at 39 Municipal Drive in Selinsgrove.