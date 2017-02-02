Monroe Township engineer hopes residents will attend CSVT meeting

SHAMOKIN DAM — PennDOT announced in January they were going back to the drawing board for one section of the CSVT, which was a surprise to Monroe Township engineer Art Thomas.

Thomas said, “It was a complete surprise for the township. I’ve been involved with heavy highway design projects for 30 years and rarely have I seen something like this develop this late in the project. We knew there was a public officials meeting, but I thought it was just going to be an annual update on where things are.”

PennDOT now needs to determine exactly where the bypass will go in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township after it was discovered two old PPL fly ash basins aren’t stable enought to support two sections of the new highway.

Thomas said, “Everyone is asking why didn’t you already know this? And there is an answer for it. I’m not so sure that people are going to want to take time to listen. I think they are all going to want to say, why didn’t you know this, and move on. The answer is they made some assumptions, which is what you do in preliminary engineering. Drilling to investigate geotechnical subsurface situations is not typically done until final design and you’ve got to remember this project has been around for more than 45 years and prelimary engineering was wrapped up over 15 years ago.”

Monroe Township attorney Jeremiah Runkle spoke about concerns they are dealing with following the announcement, “One is, will this bring any new closures of roads in the township. The township is very concerned about the potential impact of the thruway to, more or less, bisect the township. It response to those concerns over the years, PennDOT has assured the township it will not do that. I think the second concern is the obvious one, which is who will be displaced. I think it’s nearly impossible that PennDOT won’t have to displace someone.”

Runkle and Thomas are encouraging residents to attend a PennDOT public meeting on February 15 at Selinsgrove Middle School. There will be a presentation from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. and an open house from 7:30 to 9 p.m. To hear more from Thomas and Runkle, you can listen to a recent WKOK On The Mark program, which is posted online at www.wkok.com. (Ali Stevens)