Monday PA AP Headlines, Sports, Scores & Skeds

READING, Pa. (AP) — Former Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders tells a Pennsylvania audience that America is drifting toward “oligarchy.” Sanders, an independent from Vermont who caucuses with Democrats, came to Reading on Sunday to address the $1.5 trillion GOP tax overhaul.

The Senate voted Saturday to advance the legislation.

The Reading Eagle reports that Sanders told a crowd of hundreds that billionaires are “controlling our society and politics” and called on people to “provide a cure for their greed.” Sanders lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton in 2016. She went on to lose to Republican Donald Trump, who carried Pennsylvania.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Drivers are seeing slightly lower prices at the gas pump in Pennsylvania. AAA Mid-Atlantic said Sunday the average price of a gallon of regular gas in the state was $2.75, which is down 2 cents from last week. Motorists were paying $2.39 for gas in Pennsylvania at this time last year.

Analysts say pump prices should continue to fall in the weeks ahead as demand declines but say motorists will be paying the highest December gas prices since 2014. The national average gas price Sunday was $2.48, down 3 cents from last week. But that’s still 30 cents higher than the national average from a year ago.

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News says it was a “serious error.” And it has slapped a serious penalty on correspondent Brian Ross. The network has suspended him four weeks without pay for his erroneous report on Michael Flynn. Ross reported Friday that Donald Trump had directed Flynn to make contact with the Russians while still a candidate. That would have been a major development if it were true — but it wasn’t. ABC drew fire for issuing a clarification — but not correcting the report right away. Ross, ABC’s chief investigative correspondent, tweeted that his job is to hold people accountable — and because of that, he agrees with being held accountable himself..

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Entrepreneurs looking to get into the retail pot business need a good lawyer and some of those lawyers might be wise to consult an attorney of their own. Attorneys entering the burgeoning business after a healthy dose of soul searching and risk assessment. State laws legalizing marijuana for medical or recreational purposes are in stark conflict with federal law, which treats the drug as a controlled substance — in the same category as heroin.

That means criminal prosecution is a possibility for anyone involved in the industry, including the lawyers needed to navigate contracts, intellectual property, real estate and banking issues. As California moves to legalize retail marijuana sales, attorneys in the business say they feel they can safely do the work needed.

UNDATED – Alabama is in. The Crimson Tide got the nod over Ohio State and will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff on Jan. 1, likely in the Sugar Bowl. Oklahoma and Georgia will meet in the other semifinal — probably the Rose Bowl — on New Year’s Day. Tide or Buckeyes was the question facing the selection committee, the toughest call in the four-year history of the playoff.

The Tide had been more consistent and lost just once The Buckeyes lost twice, including an embarrassing 31-point beating to unranked Iowa, but have the more impressive set of victories. Ohio State won the Big Ten while Alabama did not even win its Southeastern Conference division. The committee rolled with the Tide, and for the first time the playoff will include two teams from the same conference. Alabama joins SEC champion Georgia and an all-SEC title game is possible.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A toy company and strangers are pitching in to help a Maryland woman find a particularly important Christmas gift for her disabled brother. Cassie Gretschel turned to Reddit recently for helping tracking down a discontinued Tonka truck for her 25-year-old brother, Max, who lives in Baltimore.

Max has cerebral palsy and severe scoliosis, and Gretschel says the truck’s design is easy for him to play with.

It’s his favorite toy, and her family is always on the hunt for a new one. Her post went viral. Gretschel says she’s already received one truck and promises of others. Tonka also took notice, writing on Facebook that employees are searching in the U.S. and China. Tonka says it hopes to send “as many as we can find,” as well as a care package.

NEW YORK (AP) — Moviegoers are still crazy about “Coco.” The animated Pixar film is the top film for the second straight weekend. Coco took in $26.1 million over the weekend to retain its hold at the top of the box office list. Holding on to second place with $16.6 million is “Justice League.” Number three is “Wonder” with $12.5 million.

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia and Alabama have been selected by College Football Playoff officials to participate in the New Year’s Day semifinals. Clemson will take on Alabama at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Georgia and Oklahoma will square off in the 104th Rose Bowl. Alabama claimed the final semifinal berth over Ohio State despite the Buckeyes’ 27-21 win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game on Saturday.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl gets another marquee match-up with No. 9 Penn State against No. 12 Washington. The Nittany Lions and Huskies had College Football Playoff aspirations early in the season and both finished 10-2.

SEATTLE (AP) — Carson Wentz gave Philadelphia plenty of opportunities. He also made the Eagles’ biggest mistake. Wentz took responsibility after Philadelphia ended its nine-game winning streak in a 24-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Wentz was brilliant at times, throwing for a season-high 348 yards and a touchdown. He also was left to lament the most critical of Philadelphia’s mistakes: fumbling at the 1-yard line on the opening drive of the second half.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 105 N-Y Knicks 100

Final Oklahoma City 90 San Antonio 87

Final Golden State 123 Miami 95

Final Minnesota 112 L.A. Clippers 106

Final Houston 118 L.A. Lakers 95

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final L.A. Kings 3 Chicago 1

Final Winnipeg 5 Ottawa 0

Final OT Vegas 3 Arizona 2

Final Dallas 7 Colorado 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Miami 35 Denver 9

Final San Francisco 15 Chicago 14

Final New England 23 Buffalo 3

Final N-Y Jets 38 Kansas City 31

Final Tennessee 24 Houston 13

Final Minnesota 14 Atlanta 9

Final Baltimore 44 Detroit 20

Final OT Green Bay 26 Tampa Bay 20

Final Jacksonville 30 Indianapolis 10

Final L.A. Chargers 19 Cleveland 10

Final New Orleans 31 Carolina 21

Final Oakland 24 N-Y Giants 17

Final L.A. Rams 32 Arizona 16

Final Seattle 24 Philadelphia 10

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati 8:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (3) Michigan St. 86 Nebraska 57

Final (5) Notre Dame 71 St. Francis Brooklyn 53

Final (12) Minnesota 89 Rutgers 67

Final (13) North Carolina 97 Tulane 73

Final Seton Hall 79 (17) Louisville 77

Final UCF 65 (24) Alabama 62

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Orlando at Charlotte 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Knicks at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Philadelphia 7:00 p.m.

Milwaukee at Boston 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Golden State at New Orleans 8:00 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis 8:00 p.m.

Denver at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Utah 9:00 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

San Jose at Washington 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Florida 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Nashville 8:00 p.m.

Philadelphia at Calgary 9:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Florida St. at (6) Florida 9:00 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at (16) Baylor 8:00 p.m.

