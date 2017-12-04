Mom just wants kids to be happy

By Chelsea Ritter

The Daly Item

After a crash that totaled Melanie’s car in July, she has been struggling to make ends meet and is worried about her utilities being shut off.

“All I really want for Christmas is for my kids to be happy,” she said.

Melanie is a mother of three kids aged, 15, 5 and 11. Her oldest son would really like to have a cell phone while her middle child is incredibly passionate about all things relating to basketball. Her youngest daughter wants a small princess house the most.

“I really want to give them all that I can, it’s just been a hard year this year,” Melanie said.

This is Melanie’s first year using the Needy Family Fund, which she heard about through a friend. In the past she has received help from the Salvation Army and has been incredibly thankful.

“I’m just trying to keep everything together and focus on the positives. It’s important to dwell on the positives rather than the negatives,” she said.

Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.7 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.

This year’s goal is $75,000. Today’s total is $12,950, thanks to $1,500 from Glenn and Mary Miller, of Lewisburg; $50 from Carl and Shelva Brouse, of Selinsgrove; and Thomas and Elizabeth Mertz, of Selinsgrove.

People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 400 Market St., Sunbury, PA 17801.

Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 400 Market St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.

The fund recipient’s name has been changed for this story.

Email comments to CRitter@dailyitem.com.