Jillian Davis, of Sunbury, spent her evening making holiday cookies with her three young children.
She moved from Berwick last October with her husband of 6 years and her children, ages 4, 3 and 2.
She has recently experienced some car trouble, including a broken strut, compounded by the stress of coming up with the money needed to renew her vehicle inspection.
“I walk everywhere, so shopping is limited. I take rabbittransit to get to medical appointments, which is really nice. I do what I have to do,” she said.
Her closest family members are her mother and her sister, who both live in Benton.
This is her first year she has used the Needy Family Fund, which she says has been a huge help during the hectic holidays. Davis learned of the fund through her mom and decided to apply.
“My oldest daughter turns 5 on the 17th and it can be difficult having a birthday so close to Christmas. They have been really helpful this year,” she said.
The children “aren’t picky about what they get for Christmas. They really like puzzles and my oldest really loves board games.”
Since 1987, The Needy Family Fund, sponsored by The Daily Item, Sunbury Broadcasting Corp. and BB&T Bank, along with the Degenstein Foundations, has raised more than $2.8 million during the holidays to assist the Valley’s less fortunate. It is administered by Salvation Army citadels in Milton and Sunbury.
This year’s goal is $100,000. Today’s total has increased to $28,263, thanks to recent donations, including Mark Becker, Sunbury, $150; Anna Becker, Sunbury, $25; David and Audrey Deckard, $100; Robert and Ramane Dagle, Selinsgrove, $100; Victory Post No. 25, Selinsgrove, $300; Anthony and Patricia Norris, Sunbury, $200; John and Lucille Moll, Sunbury, $100 and David Diehl, Northumberland, $25.
People can make checks payable to The Daily Item Fund for Needy Families and mail or drop them off to program co-sponsor BB&T Bank, 1104 N. Fourth St Sunbury, PA 17801.
Donors can also visit any local BB&T branch where they will process the deposited donation, mail a check to the 1104 N. Fourth St. branch or donate online through https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/Family2017.