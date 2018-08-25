Mold cleanup in Milton schools after a wet summer

MILTON – An update from the Milton Area School District, where mold delayed the start of school this year: Abnormal concentrations of mold in some portions school buildings in the Milton Area School District was reported Friday and crews are on-site for an expansive remediation of the high humidity issues. A news release from the school district says that “every table and desk in the district’s five schools has been turned over. Nothing has been left uncleaned.”

Mountain Research, a 30-year environmental and laboratory services corporation from Altoona updated school officials Friday afternoon with news of the discovery of mold, which they say is common for buildings this time of year. They say it was a common type of mold that was found and, fortunately, no harmful black mold was located.

Cleaning and dehumidifying continues to prepare the school district for an opening on September 4 for teachers, with students set to return on the 6. School was to open this week.

Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan says they anticipate the schools will be opened on those dates as planned. She notes that an aging HVAC system will also be discussed by the school board and an audit will be performed to determine next steps.