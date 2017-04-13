Mock trial to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SUNBURY — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Transitions is hosting a mock trial to raise awareness about sexual assault. The mock trial will showcase how Northumberland County and surrounding counties are working together to stop sexual violence.

The mock trial will feature actors, who many in the community will recognize from the local criminal justice system. They include President Judge Charles Saylor, Attorney Kate Lincoln and Union County Detective Jacob Schields, who are donating their personal time to participate. The mock trial will attempt to show victims and survivors that the community cares and that sexual assault is taken seriously.

The mock trial is this Tuesday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Northumberland County Courthouse, hosted by Transitions. To find out more go to transitionsofpa.org. (Ali Stevens)