Mock trial recognizes sexual assault

SUNBURY– Transitions of Pennsylvania sponsored a mock trial in the Northumberland County Courthouse Tuesday night. The purpose of the trial was to show how local counties are working together to stop sexual violence.

A jury of local students, who volunteered to participate, decided the fate of a ficticious defendant who was accused of raping his girlfriend after she said “no” to his advances. The twelve member jury acquitted the defendant of first and third degree charges of sexual assault. They convicted him of one misdeameanor account.

The mock trial presented the night in question from many perspectives including that of the victim, perpetrator, the perpetrator’s roommate, detective, rape crisis counselor, and psychologist. The event was held in observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Representatives from Transitions were recently on WKOK Sunrise. You can listen to their full interview about the trial and more at wkok.com. (Chad Hershberger)