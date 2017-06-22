Mobile meth lab found in a truck in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG – Two Mifflinburg residents face multiple charges after a mobile methamphetamine lab was found operating in their in a truck during a traffic stop Wednesday evening. Mifflinburg Police say they discovered a large tool bad containing ingredients for manufacturing meth in the rear seat of the vehicle during a traffic stop at Chestnut and Third Streets.

Two other Mifflinburg police officers arrived and found it to be a mobile meth lab that was “cooking” at that time. 18-year-old Shania Haines and 22-year-old Austin Liddington were arrested and charged of Manufacture of Controlled Substance, three counts of Liquefied Ammonia Gas, Precursors and Chemicals, and risking a catastrophe.

The Mifflinburg Hose Company was at the scene for safety reasons. Mifflinburg Fire Police and PennDOT closed Chestnut and Third Streets to clear the scene. Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team then dismantled the lab without incident.

Haines and Liddington were arraigned before Magisterial District Justice Leo Armbruster. Both were taken to Union County Prison in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 11 before Magisterial District Judge Jeff Mensch. Buffalo Valley Regional Police and New Berlin Police also assisted at the scene.