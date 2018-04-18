Mobile Health of Evangelical Bus has stops coming up

LEWISBURG – The newly launched ‘Mobile Health of Evangelical’ will be making stops around the Valley next month. The goal is to take some basic health care to the people, according to Evangelical Community Hospital. The 38-foot bus will be in Union County, May 4, the hospital says the bus will stop at the West End Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for women’s health visits. Physician fees will apply.

In Northumberland County, the bus will be at the Weis Markets on West Walnut Street in Shamokin May 9 from 7 to 11 a.m. Comprehensive blood screens will be done. Appointments are also required by calling 570-768-3200. And in in Snyder County on May 14, the bus will have primary care visits at Remmey Pallett in Beaver Springs. Physician fees will apply.

Primary care visits will also take place May 23 in Montour County. They’ll take place at the North Haven Ag Center in Danville from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Physician fees will apply. You can see the full schedule at Evanhospital.com.